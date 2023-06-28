ED provisionally attaches assets worth Rs 517 crores of SKS Ispat & Power Ltd in bank fraud case

These assets, including land, buildings, and plant machinery, have been linked to a bank fraud case involving Cethar Ltd, where the alleged fraud amount is Rs. 895.45 crores.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken stringent action by provisionally attaching assets valued at Rs. 517.81 crores belonging to SKS Ispat & Power Ltd.

These assets, including land, buildings, and plant machinery, have been linked to a bank fraud case involving Cethar Ltd, where the alleged fraud amount is Rs. 895.45 crores.