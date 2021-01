The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Omkar Group Chairman Kamal Kishore Gupta and MD Babulal Verma over alleged irregularities in Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The ED had on Monday conducted raids on 10 premises belonging to Omkar Group, one of the leading builders in Mumbai. The group is alleged to have misused various permissions given under the SRA schemes, sources said.

The group had also diverted money amounting to Rs 450 crore taken by way of loan from Yes Bank, the sources said.

Raids were conducted at seven residential and three commercial buildings.