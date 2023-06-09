ED arrests M3M group's promoter Roop Kumar Bansal in money laundering case

2 Min(s) Read
In connection with a money laundering investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained a director of the Gurugram-based real estate firm M3M, according to official sources on Friday.
In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Roop Kumar Bansal was apprehended on Thursday, they claimed.
On June 1, the federal investigation agency conducted searches at seven locations in Delhi and Gurugram on the M3M group and its directors as well as against IREO, another real estate business.