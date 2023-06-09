ED arrests M3M group's promoter Roop Kumar Bansal in money laundering case

In connection with a money laundering investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained a director of the Gurugram-based real estate firm M3M, according to official sources on Friday.

In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Roop Kumar Bansal was apprehended on Thursday, they claimed.