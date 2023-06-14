ED arrests Deccan Chronicle's Venkattram Reddy, PK Iyer in bank fraud case

ED alleged that Deccan Chronicle Holdings availed 111 credit facilities worth Rs 9,805 crore from 16 public sector and private banks on the pretext of working capital/business expansion requirements but routed it to the promoters through illegal means.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has arrested T Venkattram Reddy and PK Iyer, promoters and former directors of Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd (DCHL), and the company’s auditor Mani Oommen in a bank fraud case.

The arrest was done on June 13, the probe agency said, adding that it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 386.17 crore of DCHL and its promoters and directors in connection with the case.

ED alleged that Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd had availed 111 credit facilities worth Rs 9,805 crore from 16 public sector and private banks on the pretext of working capital/business expansion requirements.

“However, these loans were taken by DCHL on the basis of fabricated books of accounts and the company did not disclose its correct loan liabilities to the banks,” the ED alleged.

By understating financial charges and overstating advertising revenues, the promoters and directors of the company fraudulently obtained new loans, the agency charged.

“In complete violation of the loan terms & conditions, DCHL utilised 73 per cent of the loan amounts only for the cyclical repayment of existing loans. Eventually, the loans turned into non-performing assets and DCHL defaulted on principal loans of around ₹3,000 crore and caused a total loss of ₹8,180 crore to the banks and other financial creditors,” the ED alleged.

The company paid money to charitable trusts, which was withdrawn and illegally given to Deccan Chronicle promoters in cash.

ED accused the company of declaring and distributing dividends based on fictitious profits. An amount of Rs 143 crores was paid in this method to the promoters, who were two-third shareholders in the company, it said.

DCHL publishes the English daily Deccan Chronicle and was the first owner of the IPL team Deccan Chargers.