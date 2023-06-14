CNBC TV18
ED arrests Deccan Chronicle's Venkattram Reddy, PK Iyer in bank fraud case

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 9:09:05 PM IST (Updated)

ED alleged that Deccan Chronicle Holdings availed 111 credit facilities worth Rs 9,805 crore from 16 public sector and private banks on the pretext of working capital/business expansion requirements but routed it to the promoters through illegal means.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has arrested T Venkattram Reddy and PK Iyer, promoters and former directors of Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd (DCHL), and the company’s auditor Mani Oommen in a bank fraud case.

The arrest was done on June 13, the probe agency said, adding that it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 386.17 crore of DCHL and its promoters and directors in connection with the case.
ED alleged that Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd had availed 111 credit facilities worth Rs 9,805 crore from 16 public sector and private banks on the pretext of working capital/business expansion requirements.
X