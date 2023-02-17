ED accuses Pernod Ricard of making illegal profits in Delhi

Pernod earned “excess profit” of $23 million which should have been passed to the consumers, ED said in the court filling.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused the Indian unit of French spirits group Pernod Ricard of illegally making profits in India to the tune of $23 million by giving false price information and violating Delhi government’s liquor policy to boost market share, a charge denied by Pernod.

In a 14,000-page filing before the court, ED said Pernod gave ”false”, higher prices when Delhi’s 2021 liquor policy had required liquor manufacturers to disclose their lowest factory prices to enable the state government to set competitive prices.

This helped Pernod earn “excess profit” of $23 million which should have been passed to the consumers, ED said in the court filling, according to a Reuters report.

Pernod calls ED's allegations inaccurate

Calling ED’s allegations inaccurate, Pernod Ricard India told Reuters it would demonstrate its legal compliance in court and added that it is cooperating with the authorities.

The Delhi court has asked the accused to be present at the next hearing on February 23. Pernod Ricard India’s Chief Operating Officer Rajesh Mishra and Benoy Babu, the head of its international brands business, face a hefty fine and jail term of 3–7 years if found guilty.

Pernod Ricard India’s net profit in 2021-22 stood at $176 million, its regulatory disclosures show. Pernod has 17% market where in India through its brands Chivas Regal, Glenlivet and Absolut Vodka.

In a court filing in November, ED said Delhi government’s liquor policy prohibited manufacturers from participating in retail sales but Pernod effectively used corporate guarantees to invest in retailers who bid for store licenses. Pernod has denied any wrongdoing.

Attempt to control Delhi liquor business

In the new filing, ED cited a Pernod PowerPoint presentation to say that the company had an internal plan to “take control of retail shops, create flagship stores” in a bid to control ”retail businesses in Delhi”.

Pernod’s ”support” to the associates who were bidding for licences in Delhi had the potential to generate an additional $15 million ”benefit over 3 year period”, ED said quoting an email sent by Mishra, when he was acting India chief financial officer (CFO) in mid-2021, to group CFO Helene de Tissot.

Mishra further wrote that the company’s partnership with retailers “will also enable us to counter local players’ threat, our other key battle ground”.

ED stated that Pernod was part of a lobby to privatise retail liquor stores and alleged that Babu was “fully involved in the conspiracy” and had sent 4,000 emails to “influence policy formulation to suit the interest of Pernod”.

Following the emails, a government panel formalised a policy wherein authorities would exit the retail business and let only private players bid for store licences.

Delhi revoked that policy last year, ending the reign of private retail shops. Liquor is now only sold via government-run shops.

Babu was arrested in November for alleged violations of Delhi’s liquor policy and his bail plea was rejected this week and he continues to be in jail. He has told the court his arrest is ”illegal” and he was ”falsely implicated”. Mishra has not been arrested.