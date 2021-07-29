Ecommerce rules could be detrimental to retailers, says Amazon as Prime Day turns more sellers into crorepatis

Amazon India wrapped up its Prime Day 2021 this week on July 26-July 27 in the shadows of proposed e-commerce rules that could restrict flash sales and could also prevent platforms from selling their private labels.

The e-commerce industry, including Amazon and Flipkart, has already shared feedback with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on the draft rules that were released last month, highlighting concerns over several such aspects.

"There are certain aspects of draft e-commerce rules which might be detrimental to sellers. Amazon has shared that feedback on draft rules with the government," Akshay Sahi, Director - Prime and Fulfillment Experience, Amazon India, told CNBC TV 18. "Amazon always complies with the law, and we will comply with policies that the Indian government brings."

The draft rules look to ban flash sales, and will only allow conventional sales, though the definition is vague, industry associations pointed out. The rules could also restrict platforms such as Amazon, Reliance, Flipkart and Tata from selling their own private labels on their platforms.

Prime Day 2021 sees more crorepati sellers, memberships for Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day saw more sellers turn crorepatis, and more shoppers from Tier 2 and beyond.

The company said there was "healthy demand" despite the sale coming a little after the brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country hard and even led to high unemployment during the June quarter as states went into lockdowns.

"Prime Day 2021 marked the most Small-Medium Businesses (SMBs) selling on Amazon.in, ever," the company said.

126,003 SMBs including local shops participated this year in over two weeks of lead up and 48 hours of Prime Day, according to the company. Personal computing, beauty, apparel, Home & Kitchen, smartphones and pantry categories were among those that saw the most success in terms of units sold.

"We were humbled by seller participation and response from Prime members. This was the largest day for small and medium businesses on Amazon.in," said Sahi. "The growth in Prime membership has been very healthy. We continue to acquire more Prime members from smaller towns and cities."

Here are some key highlights from the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale:

31,230 sellers saw their highest-ever single day sales

Nearly 25 percent more sellers’ grossed sales over INR 1 crore as compared to the last Prime Day.

126,003 SMBs including Local Shops participated this year in over two weeks of lead up and 48 hours of Prime Day

Prime members from over 96 percent pincodes of India shopped across categories this Prime Day

Prime Video India saw its best-ever viewership in the month leading up to Prime Day

This Prime Day, more customers signed up for Prime membership, with more than 70 percent of new members from Tier 2-3-4 cities

Personal Computing, Beauty, Apparel, Home & Kitchen, Smartphones and Pantry categories were among those that saw the most success in terms of units sold

Fire TV Stick was the highest selling product on Prime Day

68 percent of the SMB sellers receiving orders in over two weeks of lead up and 48 hours of Prime Day this period were from Tier 2-3-4 cities

Work/Study from home purchase trends continued with members purchasing laptops, Printers, Monitors, TVs, Wearables and storage. Top brands were HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Apple in laptops; Samsung, Lenovo in tablets; Epson, HP, Canon, Brother in printers; LG, BenQ in monitors; boAt, Zebronics in audio; Mi, FCUK, Amazfit in Wearables; Sony, Canon in Cameras, SanDisk, Seagate, WD in data Storage and TP Link in Networking; in TVs the best-selling brands were Mi, Redmi and Sony

Large appliances found favour with members, with top-selling brands being LG, Samsung in washing machines; Whirlpool, Samsung in refrigerators; Samsung in the microwave in the kitchen and home appliances.

Prime Members purchased mixer grinders, choppers and water purifiers from brands like Ganesh Chopper, Pigeon, Prestige, Butterfly, Kent and Eureka Forbes. Vacuum cleaner brands like Philips and Dyson were also a hit with members.

Sanitisation, Health & safety continued to be a top priority for members. Top-selling brands in health and personal care products were Himalaya, Dabur; Top selling brands in sanitization and safety essentials were Savlon, Dettol, Lifebuoy and Lizol.

Summer wear and home/ loungewear were among the most sought after in apparel with Jockey, GoSriki, Biba and Max as top-selling apparel brands. Beauty and self-care were also on the mind of members. Top-selling beauty brands were Nivea, Biotique, Dove, WOW, L’Oreal, Mamaearth, Himalaya, Vaseline, Parachute, Lakme and Nivea.