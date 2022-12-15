eClerx announces share buyback worth Rs 300 crore at price of Rs 1,750 apiece

eClerx has also been in the news recently after it announced an issue of bonus shares in which shareholders received one new bonus share for every two shares they held.

IT services firm eClerx has approved a share buyback for an amount of Rs 300 crore via a tender offer route at a price of Rs 1,750 per share. The decision was approved by its board of directors.

As per the company's statement, the total number of shares to be repurchased shall be up to 17,14,285, which accounts for 3.38 percent of the total number of the total paid-up equity share capital. eClerx said in its regulatory filing that it has fixed December 27 as the record date to determine eligible entities to participate in the offer.

This is the company's second share buyback in many months. CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier that the company conducted one in October last year worth Rs 303 crore, buying back shares through the tender offer route at Rs 2,850 a piece.

The company has also been in the news recently after it announced an issue of bonus shares in which shareholders received one new bonus share for every two shares they held.

In the September quarter, the company's quarterly net profit stood at Rs 125.92 crore, up 25 percent from Rs 100.74 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's net sales stood at Rs 650.29 crore, up 24.28 percent from Rs 523.25 crore in the year-ago period.