EbixCash intends to create airport-like hub across verticals: Robin Raina

Robin Raina, Chairman and CEO, EbixCash, said that the company is on target to achieve a cumulative average growth rate upward of 50 percent along with an EBITDA of USD 100 million in the calendar year 2021.

In a candid conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, Raina maintained that EbixCash has remained buoyant amid challenging times displaying noteworthy profitability.

Raina spoke about EbixCash’s pace of 26 acquisitions in India and attributed the fundamental performance to centralisation of operations, building efficiencies, and integration of processes.

On the topic of the revival of the travel sector, Raina said that he strongly feels the growth in this sector will touch around 80 percent in 2022 and a further rebound is likely by 2023.

According to him, Forex is likely to follow suit as international travel by corporates and individuals will gain momentum in the coming months.

Raina stressed the model of convergence. “Combining the elements of B2B, B2C, and exchanges are imperative for an all-encompassing entity to make the consumer journey hassle-free,” he said.

He further spoke about the company having an impressive CAGR of 50 percent plus, focusing on operating income, EBITDA, and leveraging technology every step of the way.

“Business comes down to the simplicity of knowing that the selling price needs to be more than the cost price, it sounds simple but a lot of people forget this principle,” he said.

Speaking on the concept of e-Learning, Raina said that the classroom and technology model needs to co-exist for maximising the impact of education and imbibing the right culture among children.

The company’s future plans are to create small 8.5-inch smart devices with preloaded software comprising NCERT content to reduce dependency on the internet.

Raina mentioned that EbixCash was born of a dream project to create world-class IP within India without dependence on a third country to provide know-how. “EbixCash IP truly belongs to India, making EbixCash an India-centric technology company, " Raina added.

Fintech companies are innovating rapidly to meet consumer needs and Raina spoke about how the key game changers shall remain diversification, end-to-end portfolio management, customised offerings, adapting to tax and authority regimes in order to stay relevant and ahead of the game.

He also highlighted EbixCash’s strong network of 300K franchises offering the physical experience to stay connected with customers. Touching upon the topic of partnerships, Raina said they are vital to any business model.

He added that the pandemic has prompted him to explore the idea of building a new healthcare IP EbixCity – with smart hospitals, and healthcare infrastructure developed for the urban and rural sector, to provide aid to this sector.