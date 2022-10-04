Easy Trip Planners stock flies on bonus issue and stock split plan

By Sangam Singh

Mini Shares of Easy Trip Planners surged over 8 percent to Rs 412.90 at the time of publishing on the BSE. Easy Trip Planners operates the popular ticketing platform EaseMyTrip.com.

Easy Trip Planners shares surged over 8 percent to Rs 412.90 early on the BSE after the company announced that its board of directors would consider a bonus issue and stock split in its October 10 meeting.

The company made its stock market debut on March 19, 2021.

A stock split is generally undertaken to reduce the stock price for easy purchase and to increase liquidity.

The company is enrolled in the business of booking services related to travel and tourism.

More details are awaited.

