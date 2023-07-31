EaseMyTrip to acquire 51% stake in three travel tech companies

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd ended at Rs 40.58, down by Rs 0.45, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, on Monday said it's acquiring a 51 percent stake in Guideline Travels Holidays India Private Ltd, Dook Travels Private Ltd, and Tripshope Travel Technologies Private Ltd.

Share Market Live NSE

The proposed acquisition will be paid by EaseMyTrip by way of issuance of its equity shares to the selling shareholders of the respective target companies on a preferential basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Guideline Travels is a highly reputed travel company that excels in both B2C and B2B circuits. The company boasts an extensive product portfolio of international group tours, bespoke FIT ventures, fixed departures, and MICE movements and has its major business line in cruises.

Also Read: EaseMyTrip forays into retail with the launch of franchise outlets

TripShope Online is a travel and leisure solution provider based in Kashmir, offering a wide range of travel products, including flights, holidays, hotels, and more. The company's dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences at the best available prices has garnered a loyal customer base.

Dook Travels is a renowned integrated travel management company based in Delhi, operating across CIS countries, Turkey, the UAE, and India. The company has established itself as the biggest DMC for CIS countries, serving a vast customer base of over 1 lakh tourists in the past 8 years.

Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, "These three companies have a strong track record and a wealth of experience in their respective areas. Together, with these remarkable travel companies, we extend and embrace a diverse spectrum of exceptional services catering to larger markets."

Also Read: Easemytrip founder explains why flight discounts are down

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd ended at Rs 40.58, down by Rs 0.45, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.