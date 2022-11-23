EaseMyTrip parent board meeting today to consider another bonus issue

The stock on Monday went ex-bonus of a 3:1 issue and ex-stock split of 2:1. It had also announced a 1:1 bonus issue in February this year.

Easy Trip Planners, the parent company of online travel technology platform EasyMyTrip will hold a board meeting today to consider another issue of bonus shares.

In anticipation of the board meeting, shares of the company gained 20 percent each over Monday and Tuesday's trading sessions.

During the September quarter, the company recorded its highest-ever gross booking revenue of Rs 2,000 crore.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Easy Trip Planners’ co-founder, Prashant Pitti, said on Tuesday reasoned that the competitive intensity is decreasing and added that the second quarter is also generally the weakest because of the monsoon disruptions.

The company grew over 25 percent in the second quarter beating competitors, who majorly saw flat growth in this period.

Convenience fees are seen as another 'hidden' cost by some travellers. Most travel operators (OTAs) charge anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 600 per passenger for this but Easemytrip is trying to distinguish itself by waving this off via a discount coupon.