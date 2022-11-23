English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

EaseMyTrip parent board meeting today to consider another bonus issue

EaseMyTrip parent board meeting today to consider another bonus issue

EaseMyTrip parent board meeting today to consider another bonus issue
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 9:38 AM IST (Published)

The stock on Monday went ex-bonus of a 3:1 issue and ex-stock split of 2:1. It had also announced a 1:1 bonus issue in February this year.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Easy Trip share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

IST3 Min(s) Read

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

IST3 Min(s) Read

Is RBI preparing more hikes? Here's what has changed since its last policy action

Is RBI preparing more hikes? Here's what has changed since its last policy action

IST5 Min(s) Read

Easy Trip Planners, the parent company of online travel technology platform EasyMyTrip will hold a board meeting today to consider another issue of bonus shares.


The stock on Monday went ex-bonus of a 3:1 issue and ex-stock split of 2:1. It had also announced a 1:1 bonus issue in February this year.

In anticipation of the board meeting, shares of the company gained 20 percent each over Monday and Tuesday's trading sessions.

During the September quarter, the company recorded its highest-ever gross booking revenue of Rs 2,000 crore.

Also Read: EaseMyTrip concludes its ‘Travel Utsav’ with sales of Rs 555 crore

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Easy Trip Planners’ co-founder, Prashant Pitti, said on Tuesday reasoned that the competitive intensity is decreasing and added that the second quarter is also generally the weakest because of the monsoon disruptions.

The company grew over 25 percent in the second quarter beating competitors, who majorly saw flat growth in this period.

Convenience fees are seen as another 'hidden' cost by some travellers. Most travel operators (OTAs) charge anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 600 per passenger for this but Easemytrip is trying to distinguish itself by waving this off via a discount coupon.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners have opened little changed at Rs 68.50 on Wednesday.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

EaseMyTrip

Next Article

HP to lay off 4,000-6,000 employees globally over the next three years

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng