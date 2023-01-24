EaseMyTrip acquires majority stake in hotel booking marketplace cheQin

EaseMyTrip.com has acquired a 55 percent majority stake in cheQin, a real-time marketplace which allows travellers to bargain with hoteliers, through the primary route.

“The unique bargaining algorithm of cheQin brings in the top five lowest offers by the hoteliers,” he told,” EaseMyTrip said in a statement, adding that the deal would enable it to strengthen hotel booking channels and make it more user-friendly and hotelier-friendly.

With this acquisition, EaseMyTrip will be able to give its customers a wide range of innovative hotel booking options at the most competitive prices, the firm said. Meanwhile, CheQin gains access to the extensive network of EaseMyTrip’s 45,000 plus travel agents and over 11 million customers through the acquisition.

cheQin, which can be accessed through web (cheQin.club), android and iOS apps gives hoteliers access to real-time booking requests and the ability to take control of their own bookings. It offers hoteliers a comprehensive view of the demand and allows them to better regulate the pricing, which facilitates the sale of their properties more quickly.

The business also provides free signup, dashboard access with a single click, real-time competition data, and regular commission payments to hoteliers, among other noteworthy advantages, according to EaseMyTrip’s statement.

Meanwhile, it encourages the travellers to pay at the hotel directly and ensure a customer-centric approach that enables them to stay at the most value-for-money hotels, transforming the entire hotel booking experience.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “EaseMyTrip is focusing on the growth of its non-air segments. This acquisition is a step towards revolutionizing the hotel business altogether. Through cheQin, which is a unique app in the hotels industry, EaseMyTrip will diversify its hotel booking experience through technology support.”