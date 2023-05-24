English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsE commerce businesses could break even in 3 or 4 quarters, says Purplle CEO Manish Taneja

E-commerce businesses could break even in 3 or 4 quarters, says Purplle CEO Manish Taneja

E-commerce businesses could break even in 3 or 4 quarters, says Purplle CEO Manish Taneja
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 7:35:35 PM IST (Published)

Regarding the future of e-commerce, Taneja expressed optimism, predicting that "E-commerce businesses will break even very soon — in less than three or four quarters." This statement indicates the industry's resilience and the potential for profitability in the near future.

During the first edition of PwC and CNBC-TV18's CEO Dialogues, Manish Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO of online shopping platform Purplle, discussed the leverage that online businesses have over their offline counterparts, how e-commerce businesses could break even sooner than others, and hinted at the idea of going public in the next five years and more.

Live Tv

Loading...

With lower infrastructure costs and the ability to serve a larger customer base, online platforms can operate more efficiently compared to traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Taneja said that despite the growth of the company, its "people cost" has remained the same, thanks to the advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).
Regarding the future of e-commerce, Taneja expressed optimism, predicting that "e-commerce businesses will break even very soon — in less than three or four quarters". This statement indicates the industry's resilience and the potential for profitability in the near future. He further emphasised the value of Purplle's marketplace model, explaining that "it doesn't hurt us if people downgrade", suggesting that the platform can accommodate different customer preferences and price points.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X