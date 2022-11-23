English
business News

Dynacons Systems ends 5% higher post Rs 14 crore order win from BSNL

Nov 23, 2022

The duration of the project is 5 years and Dynacons Systems will provide maintenance as well as support services to the cyber security solution for the entire period.

Shares of IT company, Dynacons Systems and Solutions ended in a 5 percent upper circuit on Wednesday after the company informed the bourses about bagging a new project worth Rs 14.07 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).
The company has received the next-gen Cyber Security Operations Centre (C-SOC) project for the design, setup, installation, testing, and support of Cyber Security Solution for the Rajkot Smart City project from BSNL.
The duration of the project is 5 years and Dynacons Systems will provide maintenance as well as support services to the cyber security solution for the entire period.
A C-SOC is the next-gen cyber monitoring solution responsible for recording, managing, and analysing the organisation's security events using niche technologies.
As per the contract, the Mumbai-based IT company will have to design the right fit solution after assessing existing systems, datasets, infrastructure, and connectivity of the entire Rajkot Smart City project. It will also have to begin the project using technical architecture while building its detailed architecture and micro-level design documents.
The company will supply, implement, commission, and test the entire technology stack in the project, which includes Security Event and Incident Management (SIEM), Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Solution, Hardware Security Module (HSM) Solution, DDoS Protection, Database Access Monitoring and Advance Anti-Virus solution for workstation and Servers.
Shares of Dynacons Systems ended 5 percent higher at Rs 316.30.
