Drug firm Indoco Remedies gets German certification for Goa manufacturing unit

Drug firm Indoco Remedies Ltd on Tuesday, July 11, said the company received EU GMP certification from the German Health Authority for its Goa manufacturing unit (plant III) situated at Verna Industrial Estate.

The European Agency conducted an inspection at Indoco's manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form in Goa (plant -III) from April 20-25, 2023, it said in an exchange filing.

The EU GMP certification issued by the German Health Authority (LAGeSo) confirms that the site complies with the good manufacturing practice requirements as referred to in the EC directives.

The certification will support supplies of drug products registered in Europe and other regions from this manufacturing site, the company said.

Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director at Indoco Remedies, said the EU GMP certification for the company’s site in Goa complements its unswerving efforts to supply quality and affordable medicines in Europe and other geographies.

Indoco is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company with a presence in 55 countries. The company has nine manufacturing facilities, six for FDFs (finished dosage forms) and three for APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), supported by a state-of-the-art R&D centre and a CRO (clinical research organisation) facility.

Shares of Indoco Remedies Ltd ended at Rs 322.75, up by Rs 1.30, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.