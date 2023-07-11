CNBC TV18
Drug firm Indoco Remedies gets German certification for Goa manufacturing unit

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 11, 2023 5:31:24 PM IST (Published)

The EU GMP certification issued by the German Health Authority (LAGeSo) confirms that the Goa site complies with the good manufacturing practice requirements as referred to in the EC directives. Shares of Indoco Remedies Ltd ended at Rs 322.75, up by Rs 1.30, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Indoco Remedies Ltd on Tuesday, July 11, said the company received EU GMP certification from the German Health Authority for its Goa manufacturing unit (plant III) situated at Verna Industrial Estate.

The European Agency conducted an inspection at Indoco's manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form in Goa (plant -III) from April 20-25, 2023, it said in an exchange filing.


The EU GMP certification issued by the German Health Authority (LAGeSo) confirms that the site complies with the good manufacturing practice requirements as referred to in the EC directives.

