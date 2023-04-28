Dropbox to cut workforce by 16%, hire new talent for AI-powered products

Cloud storage provider Dropbox Inc said on Thursday it would reduce its global workforce by 16% to cut costs amid slowing cloud growth, and instead hire new talent to build its AI offerings.

As the demand for AI products and services continues to surge, Dropbox joins a growing list of tech companies such as Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc, who are investing in AI in order to gain a foothold in this rapidly expanding market.

According to Drew Houston, the CEO of Dropbox, the company's cloud-based business growth has been facing a slowdown due to the economic challenges brought on by the downturn.

This has put pressure on the company's customers and has resulted in some of its profitable investments becoming unsustainable. As a result, the company is facing difficulties in maintaining its core business growth.

As of the conclusion of 2022, the organisation had a total of 3,118 employees working for them on a full-time basis. Out of these employees, 2,583 were based in the United States.

The company has announced that it has recently rearranged its staff, transferring some individuals from one team to another to concentrate more heavily on its artificial intelligence projects.

However, the organisation has acknowledged that it requires more skilled professionals with varied abilities, particularly in the fields of AI and early-stage product development, to fill its workforce needs.

"We’ve been bringing in great talent in these areas over the last couple years and we’ll need even more," Houston said in a memo to staff.

"The AI era of computing has finally arrived … The opportunity in front of us is greater than ever, but so is our need to act with urgency to seize it."

On Wednesday, Meta Platforms, a company that owns Facebook and Instagram, announced that their use of artificial intelligence (AI) has been instrumental in increasing traffic to their platforms and generating higher revenues from ad sales.

It's worth noting that Houston, who holds a position on the board of Meta Platforms, was involved in making this announcement.

