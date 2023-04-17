Dredging Corporation appoints TK Ramachandran as the Chairman of the company

TK Ramachandran is a 1991 batch IAS and has served the government of Tamil Nadu in various capacities including Principal Secretary (IT), Collector and DM in Ramanathapuram and Villupuram. He has also been the Deputy Commissioner of the Corporation of Chennai among others.

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) on Monday appointed TK Ramachandran as the chairman of the company. His effective date of appointment will be April 1, 2023.

The public sector dredging company in a regulatory filing at exchanges said, “The Board of Directors of the Company approved by way of Resolution by Circulation dated: 17/04/2023, the appointment of TK Ramachandran who has been appointed as Chairman - Additional Charge, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), as Chairman DCI for a period of six months w.e.f. 01/04/2023 or till the appointment of regular Chairman, VPA or until further orders whichever is earlier.”

TK Ramachandran is a 1991 batch IAS and has served the government of Tamil Nadu in various capacities including Principal Secretary (IT), Collector and DM in Ramanathapuram and Villupuram. He has also been the Deputy Commissioner of the Corporation of Chennai among others. Currently, he is the chairperson of VO Chidambaranar Port.

Earlier on March 31, the board of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) decided to remove G Y V Victor as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company after completion of the disciplinary proceedings that were initiated against him.

Shares of Dredging Corporation closed 0.98 percent higher at Rs 307.75 per share today on NSE.

Also Read:Vedanta Group signs pacts with 20 Korean display glass companies for manufacturing in India