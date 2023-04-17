Dredging Corporation appoints TK Ramachandran as the Chairman of the company

2 Min(s) Read
TK Ramachandran is a 1991 batch IAS and has served the government of Tamil Nadu in various capacities including Principal Secretary (IT), Collector and DM in Ramanathapuram and Villupuram. He has also been the Deputy Commissioner of the Corporation of Chennai among others.
Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) on Monday appointed TK Ramachandran as the chairman of the company. His effective date of appointment will be April 1, 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The public sector dredging company in a regulatory filing at exchanges said, “The Board of Directors of the Company approved by way of Resolution by Circulation dated: 17/04/2023, the appointment of TK Ramachandran who has been appointed as Chairman - Additional Charge, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), as Chairman DCI for a period of six months w.e.f. 01/04/2023 or till the appointment of regular Chairman, VPA or until further orders whichever is earlier.”
TK Ramachandran is a 1991 batch IAS and has served the government of Tamil Nadu in various capacities including Principal Secretary (IT), Collector and DM in Ramanathapuram and Villupuram. He has also been the Deputy Commissioner of the Corporation of Chennai among others. Currently, he is the chairperson of VO Chidambaranar Port.
Earlier on March 31, the board of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) decided to remove G Y V Victor as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company after completion of the disciplinary proceedings that were initiated against him.
Shares of Dredging Corporation closed 0.98 percent higher at Rs 307.75 per share today on NSE.
Also Read:Vedanta Group signs pacts with 20 Korean display glass companies for manufacturing in India
First Published: Apr 17, 2023 5:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!