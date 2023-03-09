DreamFolks Services eyes railway travel for growth with 12 new lounges

DreamFolks Services, the hospitality and travel services provider, has set its sights on the railway industry as a key area for future growth. The company's Chairperson and Managing Director, Liberatha Peter Kallat, recently shared her vision with CNBC-TV18, highlighting the expansion of railway lounges as a key focus for the company.

According to Kallat, DreamFolks Services now operates 12 railway lounges across India. These lounges offer a range of services to railway passengers, including comfortable seating, refreshments, Wi-Fi, and more.

“The focus is going to be the travel for us. From airports, now we also have railway lounges,” she said.

With a focus on providing a premium experience for passengers, DreamFolks Services has been able to attract a growing number of customers.

Kallat believes that the railway industry in India represents a high potential for growth in the coming years. As more people choose to travel by train, there is a growing demand for high-quality, convenient services.

“There are 12 railway lounges in the country and there are expansion plans happening by the government which is taking a lot of initiatives to privatize and also have private operators running these lounges. These numbers are also going to grow. In coming years, railways would be a high potential growth as well,” she mentioned.

By expanding its presence in the railway sector, DreamFolks Services is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and capture a significant share of the market.

One key factor driving the growth of DreamFolks Services is the increasing penetration of credit cards in India. With more people using credit cards for their travel expenses, the company has been able to offer a range of convenient payment options for its customers. This has helped to make its services more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

The stock has remained flat over the last week and gained around 8 percent in the past month.

