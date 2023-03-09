English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDreamFolks Services eyes railway travel for growth with 12 new lounges
business | Mar 9, 2023 1:43 PM IST

DreamFolks Services eyes railway travel for growth with 12 new lounges

Profile image
By Pavitra Parekh   | Reema Tendulkar   | Mangalam Maloo   Mar 9, 2023 1:43 PM IST (Published)
Mini

DreamFolks Services' expansion into the railway sector is a strategic move that reflects the company's commitment to providing high-quality hospitality and travel services. By focusing on the needs of railway passengers and offering innovative solutions, the company is poised for continued growth and success in the years ahead.

DreamFolks Services, the hospitality and travel services provider, has set its sights on the railway industry as a key area for future growth. The company's Chairperson and Managing Director, Liberatha Peter Kallat, recently shared her vision with CNBC-TV18, highlighting the expansion of railway lounges as a key focus for the company.

Recommended Articles

View All
Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Mar 9, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


According to Kallat, DreamFolks Services now operates 12 railway lounges across India. These lounges offer a range of services to railway passengers, including comfortable seating, refreshments, Wi-Fi, and more.
“The focus is going to be the travel for us. From airports, now we also have railway lounges,” she said.
With a focus on providing a premium experience for passengers, DreamFolks Services has been able to attract a growing number of customers.
Also Read | DreamFolks expands product offerings with Vidsur Golf acquisition
Kallat believes that the railway industry in India represents a high potential for growth in the coming years. As more people choose to travel by train, there is a growing demand for high-quality, convenient services.
“There are 12 railway lounges in the country and there are expansion plans happening by the government which is taking a lot of initiatives to privatize and also have private operators running these lounges. These numbers are also going to grow. In coming years, railways would be a high potential growth as well,” she mentioned.
By expanding its presence in the railway sector, DreamFolks Services is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and capture a significant share of the market.
One key factor driving the growth of DreamFolks Services is the increasing penetration of credit cards in India. With more people using credit cards for their travel expenses, the company has been able to offer a range of convenient payment options for its customers. This has helped to make its services more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.
The stock has remained flat over the last week and gained around 8 percent in the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X