business News

DreamFolks partners with Vidsur Golf to provide customers access to 250+ golf courses in Asia Pacific



By Mangalam Maloo   | Nigel D'Souza   Dec 6, 2022 4:50 PM IST
DreamFolks Services has entered into a strategic partnership with Vidsur Golf. Getting into the ancillary services and creating an alternate portfolio for the customers was the thought-process behind launching this new product, said Balaji Srinivasan, Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer at Dreamfolks.

DreamFolks Services, India’s largest airport service aggregator, has entered into a strategic partnership with Vidsur Golf, one of the foremost and leading golf privileges providers. This association will give DreamFolks access to over 250 golf courses across India and Asia Pacific.
This partnership is also expected to add some ancillary revenue to the company. While discussing this new partnership, Balaji Srinivasan, Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer at Dreamfolks said that this is a very new service. “This is the benefit that is given to the premium card holders. Partnership with Vidsur Golf will offer the customers an access to over 250 golf courses across India and the Asia Pacific,” he said.
Getting into the ancillary services and creating an alternate portfolio for the customers was the thought-process behind launching this new product, Srinivasan said.
Also Read: Vodafone Idea's validity period for OCD issuance to ATC Telecom lapses
The bulk of the revenue, for the company, comes from the lounge offering and other airport services. As this is a new product offering, it will take a few quarters to settle in and start providing some revenue numbers.
Srinivasan sees a good traction as the number of golfers and the interest in the sport is growing.
The company plans to maintain the same amount of profitability across all its portfolio.
“We should be able to continue to do 12-13 percent EBITDA margins,” he said.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
