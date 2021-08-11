Dream Capital to infuse $250 million in the Indian start-up ecosystem

Fantasy gaming company Dream Sports venture capital arm Dream Capital on Wednesday announced plans to infuse a corpus of $250 million (about Rs 1,856 crore), in Indian start-ups in the field of sports, gaming and fitness-tech industries.

Over the past year, DreamCap has already invested in eight start-ups in India, such as SoStronk, DreamGameStudios, Elevar, FanCode and DreamSetGo. "As the corporate venture capital and merger and acquisition arm of Dream Sports, DreamCap will follow a multi-stage investment strategy ranging from $1 million to $100 million ticket sizes, with in-depth coverage of the sports, gaming and fitness-tech sectors," the VC firm said.

DreamCap is looking to support start-ups with disruptive technology, great products, data insights and the potential to achieve at least $100 million individually in annual revenues within five years.

To date, DreamCap claims to have assessed over 250 start-ups and invested in eight companies. Some representative investments include the acquisition of DreamGameStudios (formerly known as Rolocule) – a mobile gaming studio building best-in-class sports games, as well as a minority investment in SoStronk – a B2C Esports platform for all competitive gamers and Elevar – a D2C performance sports footwear and equipment brand.

DreamCap is also doing large follow-on rounds in DS incubated businesses like FanCode and DreamSetGo.

"Dream Sports has a collective user base of 125 million sports fans, and we recognise the great growth opportunities in sports, gaming and fitness-tech in India. As entrepreneurs ourselves, we are here to back other entrepreneurs through Dream Capital and provide them with access to our 125 million-strong user base and operational support from our expert team of CXOs," Dream Sports CEO and co-founder Harsh Jain said.