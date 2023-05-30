English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDraft Digital Competition Act to be ready soon, law may be tabled in parliament by year end

    Draft Digital Competition Act to be ready soon, law may be tabled in parliament by year end

    Draft Digital Competition Act to be ready soon, law may be tabled in parliament by year end
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Parikshit Luthra  May 30, 2023 1:39:42 PM IST (Published)

    The parliamentary committee on finance had recommended a separate ex-ante law on the lines of the European Union to regulate the anti-competitive practices of the big tech companies.

    A government-appointed inter-ministerial panel is in the final stages of preparing a draft digital competition law and the final contours of the law could be ready soon. CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources, that the high-powered panel, headed by the MCA Secretary, is likely to give the final touches to a draft of the law in its 10th meeting on June 1.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Once finalised, the draft would be recommended to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for consideration. After stakeholder considerations, the law could be moved to Parliament in the winter session this year.
    The parliamentary committee on finance had recommended a separate ex-ante law on the lines of the European Union to regulate the anti-competitive practices of the big tech companies. After receiving the recommendations of the committee, the central government had on February 6, 2023, appointed a 16-member panel to examine the need for a separate law on competition in digital markets.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X