Dr Reddy's Laboratories to buy Mayne Pharma's US generics business for $90 million - shares drop

For the financial period that ended on June 30, 2022, the said portfolio had revenue of $111 million.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr Reddy's Laboratories has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the US generics prescription product portfolio of Australia-based Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

The deal will be done for an upfront cash payment of $90 million and contingent payments of approximately $15 million.

Mayne Pharma's US generics prescription product portfolio includes approximately 85 generic products, of which 45 are commercial products and 40 are non-marketed products. The portfolio also includes a number of products for women's health.

Some of the high value products in the portfolio that are approved include a hormonal vaginal ring, a birth control pill and a cardio product. Among key drugs that are part of the portfolio but are yet to be launched include Fentora, Natazia, and Prolensa, who have a combined market size of $250 million.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the current financial year. Dr Reddy's has also entered into a 10-year supply agreement for certain products manufactured at Mayne's Australia plant.

"The portfolio of products acquired from Mayne Pharma is a strategic fit with our growth objectives. The portfolio includes some high entry-barrier products. It also complements our existing portfolio by introducing products focused on women’s health. Our strong balance sheet enables us to acquire products of strategic importance to strengthen our base business and build for long-term growth.”, Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories was quoted as saying.

Dr Reddy's North American business forms 45 percent of the company's overall sales. For the December quarter, sales in the US stood at $370 million, compared to $344 million during the September quarter. Pricing pressure is a concern in the US market with estimates indicating a 10 percent price pressure in the US market per year.

A positive here is that the drugs that are yet to be launched have a market size of close to $300 million. The US business is currently trading at 0.8 times trailing price-to-sales.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories are trading 2.2 percent lower at Rs 4,391.85 and are among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index.