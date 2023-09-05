Dr Reddy's clarifies on reports of Bain approach for Cipla bid - Here's what they said

1 Min Read
Dr Reddy's Laboratories issued a statement on Tuesday morning in which they said the company does not comment on market speculations.
The clarification comes in response to a report in the Economic Times, which said that Bain Capital has approached the Hyderabad-based drugmaker to team up for a bid to acquire a stake in India's fourth-largest drug manufacturer.
"Currently, there is no such event or information, which requires a disclosure under the SEBI listing regulations," the statement from Dr Reddy's said.
Among other contenders for Cipla include Blackstone, Torrent Pharma and others. Torrent Pharma has also signed a non-binding bid for the company, according to sources, and their bid is also said to be 30 percent higher than Blackstone, as per a report in the Business Standard.
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories have opened 1.1 percent lower at Rs 5,589.
First Published: Sept 5, 2023 9:20 AM IST
