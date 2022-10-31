Analysts continue to bet on Dr Reddy's pinning hopes on gRevlimid

By Hormaz Fatakia

Most brokerages have maintained their positive stance on Dr Reddy's Laboratories after the company reported its highest-ever sales and operating profit in the September quarter.

Analysts are basing their bullish stance on the launch of Revlimid generic as the management expects it to have a meaningful contribution to earnings in the second half of the current financial year.

Some analysts are pegging the contribution to be between $150 million to $160 million.

Here are some of the key brokerages and their stance on the stock:

Brokerage Rating Price Target (Rs.) Potential Upside (%) Macquarie Outperform 4,915 10.2 Nomura Buy 5,552 24.5 Morgan Stanley Overweight 5,099 14.3 Motilal Oswal Buy 5,180 16.2 DAM Capital Buy 4,932 10.6 InCred Hold 4,435 -0.5

Macquarie believes that the company's September quarter results were better than expected. It termed the quarter as an all-round beat, where gRevlimid lived up to expectations.

Nomura says that Dr Reddy's is putting in place the foundation to diversify its presence in multiple markets. The brokerage further states that successful execution and clarity around its initiatives can drive the stock's valuation multiple higher in due course. It expects the increased rate of product filings in China to be a significant contributor to the earnings in the next 3-4 years.

Morgan Stanley believes that Dr Reddy's core business is stabilising and that the September quarter results were largely driven by Revlimid. However, it has warned that potential competition to Suboxone Generic is a key risk going forward.

Motilal Oswal has maintained its Earnings Per Share (EPS) estimates for Dr. Reddy's for the current and upcoming financial year to factor in the sales of gRevlimid, moderation in sales and profitability of the company's PSAI business and ongoing price erosion in the US generics base business. However, it remains positive on the company's ANDA pipeline and growth prospects in India.

Out of the 42 analysts that track Dr Reddy's, 35 of them have a buy recommendation on the stock. Out of the remaining seven, six have a hold rating while one has a sell call.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories are trading 2.4 percent higher as of 9:30 AM at Rs 4,562.20 and are among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.