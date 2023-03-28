Dr Moopen’s Family increases 4% stake in Aster DM Healthcare; Buys shares worth Rs 460 crore

Dr Moopen’s Family has acquired an additional stake from one of the large private equity investors at an additional investment of Rs 460 crore. With this acquisition, Dr Moopen’s stake in the company has gone up from 37.88 percent to 41.88 percent.

Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, said that promoters Dr Moopen’s Family has increased their shareholding in the company by 4 percent.

Dr Moopen’s Family has acquired an additional stake from one of the large private equity investors at an additional investment of Rs 460 crore. With this acquisition, Dr Moopen’s stake in the company has gone up from 37.88 percent to 41.88 percent.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “The increase of our stake in Aster DM Healthcare is a reiteration of our confidence in the business across geographies and our commitment to the patients and employees who have placed their trust in us.” He further adds, “As a family we are fully committed to Aster and promise our continued involvement in GCC and India businesses both in terms of ownership and management."

Aster DM Healthcare announced its third quarter earnings in February and reported a 6 percent decline in net profit at Rs 139.4 crore against Rs 148 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s revenue grew by 20.5 percent to Rs 3,192.1 crore in Q3FY23 against Rs 2,649.6 crore posted previous year.

The valuation of Aster DM Healthcare stands at USD $ 1.4 billion as on date.

Aster DM Healthcare has presence in 7 countries with 828 establishments and serves over 18 million patients a year.

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare closed 0.08 percent lower at Rs 236.80 per share on Tuesday at NSE.