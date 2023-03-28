English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDr Moopen’s Family increases 4% stake in Aster DM Healthcare; Buys shares worth Rs 460 crore

Dr Moopen’s Family increases 4% stake in Aster DM Healthcare; Buys shares worth Rs 460 crore

Dr Moopen’s Family increases 4% stake in Aster DM Healthcare; Buys shares worth Rs 460 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jitesh Jha  Mar 28, 2023 4:42:18 PM IST (Updated)

Dr Moopen’s Family has acquired an additional stake from one of the large private equity investors at an additional investment of Rs 460 crore. With this acquisition, Dr Moopen’s stake in the company has gone up from 37.88 percent to 41.88 percent.

Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, said that promoters Dr Moopen’s Family has increased their shareholding in the company by 4 percent.

Recommended Articles

View All
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Dr Moopen’s Family has acquired an additional stake from one of the large private equity investors at an additional investment of Rs 460 crore. With this acquisition, Dr Moopen’s stake in the company has gone up from 37.88 percent to 41.88 percent.
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “The increase of our stake in Aster DM Healthcare is a reiteration of our confidence in the business across geographies and our commitment to the patients and employees who have placed their trust in us.” He further adds, “As a family we are fully committed to Aster and promise our continued involvement in GCC and India businesses both in terms of ownership and management." 
Aster DM Healthcare announced its third quarter earnings in February and reported a 6 percent decline in net profit at Rs 139.4 crore against Rs 148 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s revenue grew by 20.5 percent to Rs 3,192.1 crore in Q3FY23 against Rs 2,649.6 crore posted previous year.
Also Read:Adani group sinks in trade again with Adani Ports being the biggest loser
The valuation of Aster DM Healthcare stands at USD $ 1.4 billion as on date.
Aster DM Healthcare has presence in 7 countries with 828 establishments and serves over 18 million patients a year.
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare closed 0.08 percent lower at Rs 236.80 per share on Tuesday at NSE.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Mar 28, 2023 4:31 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aster DM Healthcare

Next Article

NDTV appoints former SEBI chairman UK Sinha as non-executive chairman

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X