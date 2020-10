Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj has again commented on his company's decision to pull back funding from "toxic news channels", saying he does not want his children to inherit an India built on hate.

Speaking to Gulf News, Bajaj said that the decision to stop advertising on news channels that have been accused of fomenting hatred in society was a "wise but simple decision".

"To me, it is a wise decision because my child, my brother’s children can’t inherit an India and a society where such hate festers," Bajaj said.

The outspoken industrialist, who first told CNBC-TV18 about his decision had also said that the purpose of a strong business is to also contribute to society. "Our brand has never been associated with anything we feel is a source of toxicity in the society," he said.

Bajaj has not named the channels that have been blocked by the company for ad spends.

In the Gulf News interview, Bajaj spoke the general hatred in society, and said he was hurt MS Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter got rape threats, and Amitabh Bachchan was wished death when he tested positive for COVID-19.

“A friend told me that you can do something about this. Stop funding this hate,” said Bajaj.

Soon after Bajaj made his decision public, Parle Products also said it would not advertise on channels that broadcast aggressive, toxic content.

“We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together, and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content,” Mint quoted Parle’s senior category head Krishnarao Buddha as saying in an interview.

While a few channels have been accused of creating communal tensions through loud, sensationalist debates, some, such as Arnab Goswami-led Republic TV, have also been accused of rigging TRPs to show a bigger following than they have.