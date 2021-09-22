Don’t see much upside for Zee Ent from current levels: Senora Advisors’ Mridul Jalan

Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures on Wednesday said they have received in-principle approval for a merger that will combine both companies' linear networks, digital assets, production operations, and program libraries.

Zee Entertainment is in focus after the company's board approved the execution of a non-binding term sheet with Sony Pictures for a merger between the two companies.

As per the term sheet, Punit Goenka will continue as the CEO of the merged company for the next five years. Sony promoters will have the right to appoint majority of directors to the board of the merged entity. Sony will own a 52.93 percent stake in the merged entity. The two companies have also agreed to a binding exclusivity period of 90 days.

Read Here:

Sony has written its employees stating that the potential merger is a huge opportunity to grow its business and help combine both companies' linear networks.

The two companies are focusing on combining digital assets, production and music operations. They also said that it will combine programme libraries of both the companies and it will turn the traditional pay TV subscription and focus more on digital network of the company.

On Zee-Sony deal

Karan Taurani of Elara Securities, said, “I think the deal is a very big positive, because definitely we are heading towards consolidation. We saw typically the broadcasting industry, there are multiple concerns here specifically from digital in terms of content cost, in terms of global OTT giants coming into this space, and also in terms of distribution as a strategy. So, I think this deal augurs well, for both these companies.”

“If you look at the broadcasting business, I think there is not much of an overlap, because Sony has specifically focused a lot in terms of mainstream general entertainment channel (GEC), and they have done well there. Also on sports, which is an emerging segment for them giving a competition to Disney Plus and Hotstar."

"If you look at Zee for that matter, I think they are specifically positioned in the regional genre, which is there and that is their forte so I think the synergies will do well, in terms of broadcasting, in terms of where their presence is.”

Valuations:

Mridul Jalan of Senora Advisors said, “Partially the valuation re-rating has happened. Now why the re-rating happened run-up to this event was because the two directors were kind of asked to resign and there were talks of the current management, also being forced to resign by a set of large institution investor, which kind of took care of the concern in the stock that the management with very little skin in the game is not running the company efficiently.”

“What has happened with this event is that the management stays, and they have a window of 3-6 months to buy time to manage the investor stuff. So for me, the upside is very limited here."

"Because even if the merger happens, even if the merger goes through, what is happening is that while Sony comes in, and while the merged entity will have a large market share, because Zee has a 70 percent market share, Sony has around 10 percent market share in the broadcasting space, they bring a lot of complement for each other. But in the OTT space, I think they both compete with each other. So I don't see big synergies and I don't see much scope of re-rating from here on.”

Jalan said, “Now even in 90 days, the due diligence will decide whether the deal will happen or not. If the deal happens post 90 days on the same terms, then the minority shareholders can be rest assured that they are no more skeletons within the financials of the company. So for me, this event is not something which I will be very gung-ho about."

"This fundamentally helps the company, but the persistent problem with Zee remains, because the management will not have skin in the game. For me, this merger is a win-win for Sony rather than anything, because Sony investors get a listed entity stake, Sony will have a control on the board, but operation continues with the new management.”

On increase in stake from 4 percent to 20 percent, Jalan said, “So which is where my corporate governance issue continues to prevail when it comes to Zee. If you look at the terms of the deal, the 18 percent large institutional investors who were creating a dissent against the current management post the deal will only have 9 percent."

According to Jalan, that is a huge dilution in terms of bargaining power, whereas the management because of the non-compete clause continued to hold the 4 percent, which means they do not get a dilution.

"Secondly, we do not have the visibility that how and at what price, will the management get an option to increase the stake to 20 percent. If it comes at a much cheaper than the current market price then it is a win-win for the existing management and it is lose-lose for the minority shareholders."

"That as a combination makes me worried because the inherent problem is not with the business. People are still like Zee as a business that is why they have so much quality investors on board while the float is literally 96 percent.”

Zee Entertainment share today gained nearly 30 percent on the BSE.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...