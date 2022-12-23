Operational efficiency & building an organisational culture are key focus areas for Domino's

In this latest episode of ‘CNBC-TV18 Weekender’ series, Mangalam Maloo visited the top management of Domino's and Jubilant FoodWorks to learn more about the dominos story in India and to understand what is next not only for Domino's, but also for sister brands under Jubilant FoodWorks umbrella-like Popeyes and other offerings.

“I am still learning. I am yet to visit all these stores, all the factories that we have, and I do hope to visit sooner than later. My early thoughts are there is such a tremendous opportunity in India. Domino's is number three, most used food app in India. The focus is on operations excellence and how do we continuously make sure that we are doing faster delivery without compromising on safety, making better pieces every time and making sure were delighting the customer,” Sameer Khetarpal, CEO of Jubilant Foodworks, said.

He said building the culture of the organisation is very important and that is where the focus and learning are.

Domino's has started a 20-minute delivery promise. Russell Weiner, Global CEO of Domino's, said. “When you think about Domino's being the number one pizza company in the world fact to get your head around is we deliver as a system globally, 3 million pizzas every day. What we were talking about a lot is really the focus, even though we deliver so many pizzas, is on one pizza at a time. So instead of thinking about delivering 3 million pizzas every day, we think about delivering one pizza 3 million times," he added.

"The focus on that is what is getting these guys to really bring something forward pretty bold. We are known as a 30-minute delivery company and they are committing to 20 minutes,” he added.

Talking about priority, Khetarpal said they will continue to double down on Domino's. However, equally, they see market opportunities for Popeyes, Dunkin' Donuts, and Hong's.

“These are all very large cuisine or categories in India. I will expand from here where we are without compromising on Domino's. But at the same time, keep the focus on few, make it tastier faster and go deeper over there. So we will see both of doubling down on Domino's, but focusing on few bets that we are going to place,” he added.

