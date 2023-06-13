India has potential to become the largest market for Domino's, says Hari Bhartia of Jubilant

Hari Bhartia belives that scope is unlimited for US brands in India. He added one reason for company's success in India is continusly leveraging the scale to bring value.

India has the potential to become the largest market for Domino's, said Hari Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group said to CNBC-TV18's Sheeren Bhan. Speaking of dominos market expectation in India, he said pizza restaurant chain could grow to 20,000 stores in the next seven years.

Bhartia belives that scope is unlimited for US brands in India. He added one reason for company's success in India is continusly leveraging the scale to bring value. He cites example of McDonalds, who strategy Jubilant wants to replicate, because it gives a great product at good value.

"So, if I, if I look at our own experience in the last 25 years, you know, when I, when we first looked at bringing a US brand to India, one thing that we learned that in the US, the brands which were very large, like McDonald's or Domino's or anyone they have done well because they provide great product at good value," he said.