India has potential to become the largest market for Domino's, says Hari Bhartia of Jubilant

Hari Bhartia belives that scope is unlimited for US brands in India. He added one reason for company's success in India is continusly leveraging the scale to bring value.
India has the potential to become the largest market for Domino's, said Hari Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group said to CNBC-TV18's Sheeren Bhan. Speaking of dominos market expectation in India, he said pizza restaurant chain could grow to 20,000 stores in the next seven years.
Bhartia belives that scope is unlimited for US brands in India. He added one reason for company's success in India is continusly leveraging the scale to bring value. He cites example of McDonalds, who strategy Jubilant wants to replicate, because it gives a great product at good value.
"So, if I, if I look at our own experience in the last 25 years, you know, when I, when we first looked at bringing a US brand to India, one thing that we learned that in the US, the brands which were very large, like McDonald's or Domino's or anyone they have done well because they provide great product at good value," he said.
Also Read:India Ideas Summit 2023: Indian companies support over 4 lakh jobs in the US, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken
First Published: Jun 13, 2023 7:51 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling
Jun 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | Argentinian economic crisis rooted in fascination for cash and runaway inflation
Jun 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest | Power of Attorney can never confer ownership of property
Jun 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
TeamLease renegotiates associate salary contracts, says margin boost unlikely until IT hiring picks up
Jun 12, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read