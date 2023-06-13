India has potential to become the largest market for Domino's, says Hari Bhartia of Jubilant

Hari Bhartia belives that scope is unlimited for US brands in India. He added one reason for company's success in India is continusly leveraging the scale to bring value.

India has the potential to become the largest market for Domino's, said Hari Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group said to CNBC-TV18's Sheeren Bhan. Speaking of dominos market expectation in India, he said pizza restaurant chain could grow to 20,000 stores in the next seven years.

