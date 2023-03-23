Domino's fails to deliver in Italy—franchise closes after eight years

The decision to withdraw from the Italian market comes as a major blow for the Domino's brand, which has enjoyed significant success in other parts of Europe and around the world.

The Domino's Pizza franchise in Italy has officially closed its doors, marking the end of a short-lived and challenging journey to win over Italian customers. The franchise partner, ePizza, was recently subjected to liquidation proceedings after a Milan-based judge approved the move.

According to a filing with the local chamber of commerce, the court-ordered liquidation could potentially result in creditors recovering just 5 percent of their exposure. The franchise partner had borrowed heavily in order to fund ambitious plans to open 880 stores throughout Italy.

The last of Domino's 29 branches in Italy was shut down last summer, marking the end of the franchise's foray into the birthplace of pizza. Despite efforts to adapt to Italian tastes, the American fast-food chain ultimately struggled to gain a foothold in the fiercely competitive Italian pizza market.

The decision to withdraw from the Italian market comes as a major blow for the Domino's brand, which has enjoyed significant success in other parts of Europe and around the world. However, the company remains committed to pursuing growth opportunities in other markets, with plans to open hundreds of new stores in other regions over the next few years.

Despite the challenges faced by the Italian franchise, Domino's remains one of the world's most recognizable fast-food brands, with a global presence that spans over 90 countries. The company's iconic pizzas, sides, and desserts have become a staple of modern fast-food culture, and continue to be enjoyed by millions of people around the world.