Domino’s could detach itself from Swiggy, Zomato if…

Domino's Pizza India has said it may take some of its business away from popular food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy, if their commissions rise further. The disclosure was made by Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs the Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, in a confidential filing with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to a Reuters report.

The CCI had sought responses from Domino’s and several other restaurants as part of an investigation on alleged anti-competitive practices of Zomato and Swiggy.

As part of the response, Domino’s India disclosed that about 27 percent of its business in India came from online platforms, including its mobile app and website.

In the letter sent to the CCI on July 19, Dominos India Franchise said, “In case of an increase in commission rates, Jubilant will consider shifting more of its businesses from online restaurant platforms to the in-house ordering system”, Reuters reported.

This comes months after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents more than 500,000 restaurants asked the CCI to investigate the food delivery companies for breaching platform neutrality by providing priority to exclusive contractors.

The NRAI also alleged Zomato and Swiggy of misusing consumer data to build cloud kitchen and charging exorbitant commissions along with providing massive unfair discounts.

The restaurant body alleged that commissions were in the range of 20-30 per cent which is “unviable".

The CCI in its order said, there is a conflict of interest situation in the present case, both with regard to Swiggy as well as Zomato.

In response to this, Zomato in a regulatory filing said it will explain to the competition watchdog that it follows relevant laws and said it intends to comply with any recommendations given by the CCI.

Swiggy stated that its commissions were determined by various factors such as a restaurant's popularity or the volume of orders, according to the watchdog's initial order, reported Times Now.