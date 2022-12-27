Domestic flight bookings at 40% premium and yet at 80-85% capacity till January 15

2022 was truly the year of revenge travel as, after months of being cooped up inside as COVID-19 raged outside, well-heeled Indians decided to hit the road and the skies to break the monotony of their indoor existence.

So, what does demand look like at the end of the year? Have bookings improved post the festive season? Has caution over new COVID-19 variants led to cancellations? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ayyappan R, CEO of Cleartrip.

According to Cleartrip, advanced flight bookings till mid-January are about 80 to 85 percent already full.

“We see the demand going into the January-February as well. For the last few days, all the airline partners have been running promotional offers. Till January 15 everybody is running full, probably 80 to 85 percent of the flights are already full,” said Ayyappan.

Unpredictable demand in 2022

Ayyappan added the demand has been super unpredictable and the last 12 months have been a roller coaster. Now the focus has shifted to bookings from January mid all the way to March and April.

Talking about price escalation of hotel rooms and flight tickets, Ayyappan said, that the average prices, whether it is a room night rate, or it is a flying ticket price, have shot up by at least 30 to 40 percent. But in spite of that, the hotel rooms have been running full and the flights have been running full,"

Cleartrip says it has hired 3X of our existing engineers to count in the last 18 months, and our tech force has tripled. Here has been marketing investment as well.”

