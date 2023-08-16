Dollar Industries sets sights on achieving 10-15% target volume growth rate this year

Dollar Industries aims to achieve an EBITDA margin in the range of 11-12 percent. Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD of the company, mentioned that the company can achieve the double-digit EBITDA margin, which it has targeted for the current financial year.

Dollar Industries Ltd, one of India's leading innerwear makers, is aiming for a target volume growth rate of 10-15 percent for the fiscal year 2024.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of Dollar Industries, said, “For the current year, we are envisaging a growth rate of 10 to 15 percent in terms of volume. We understand that now the prices of the basic raw material that is cotton and the cotton yarn have got stabilised and we look forward to a great future.”

The company aims to achieve an EBITDA margin in the range of 11-12 percent. Gupta mentioned that the company can come into double-digit EBITDA margin that it has targeted for the current financial year.

Gupta also revealed the remarkable performance of Dollar Industries' premium segment, particularly highlighting the success of the Bigboss brand.

"Our premium category, especially the Bigboss brand, has shown exceptional performance. With Akshay Kumar as our brand ambassador, we've renewed his contract effective April 1, 2023, for an additional three years. Given the decline in cotton and cotton yarn prices, we anticipate a robust demand for the Bigboss range."

Looking ahead to the financial year 2024, Gupta projected that the women's segment is poised to contribute between 12-13 percent of the company's overall revenues.

Another thriving segment for Dollar Industries is the high-value athleisure, which is experiencing an impressive annual growth rate of 40-50 percent.

Addressing the aspect of cost management, Gupta acknowledged the substantial advertising expenses incurred in the previous year, surpassing Rs 100 crore. With the ad expense-to-revenue ratio for FY23 hovering at around 8 percent, the company is actively striving to enhance cost-efficiency, targeting a reduction of this ratio to 6 percent in the upcoming fiscal year.

Moreover, Gupta shared a glimpse into Dollar Industries' fiscal plans, disclosing that the advertising expenses projected for FY24 are estimated to amount to approximately Rs 75 crore.

Also Read | Aurobindo Pharma unit Eugia Pharma gets USFDA approval for angioedema treatment injection