    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Dodla Dairy says milk prices can go down if monsoons and LSD don't play spoilsport

    business | IST

    Dodla Dairy says milk prices can go down if monsoons and LSD don't play spoilsport

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Sunil Reddy Dodla, Managing Director at Dodla Dairy, told CNBC-TV18 that milk procurement had stabilised, but then the industry had issues like the lumpy skin disease (LSD).

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Dodla Dairy share

    TRADE
    Milk prices have been hiked by almost all major companies in India recently due to input costs going up, but the industry is entering the flush season, which will decide whether milk prices would come down.
    The flush season in the milk industry usually refers to the period between September and March when production increases due to better fodder and water availability. The rest of the year is the lean period.
    Dodla Dairy Managing Director Sunil Reddy Dodla told CNBC-TV18 that the flush season means milk prices going down in normal scenarios. "They may (come down), but not yet happening. Will normally give one month to see if there is not too much monsoon, no flooding, and those kinds of things that do have an impact. We must wait and see for 15-20 days," he said.
    He said the flush season had just started, but if milk procurement prices don’t come down, we will compensate by increasing selling prices. The MD said growth came back with a vengeance in terms of people buying more dairy products despite the company going for price hikes.
    “So, catching up on the procurement side did take some time. Now it has stabilised, but then we have issues like the lumpy skin disease (LSD),” he said.
    While discussing the overall impact of the lumpy skin disease, he said, “South will be a little more protected because there is some kind of immunity there as the livestock was affected by lumpy skin disease a couple of years ago. Also, I think the disease is not hurting buffaloes much.”
    He said the situation should be contained in another month or so because now vaccines have been made available by the government
    Dodla Dairy has been buzzing in trade and is up over 10 percent already this month. The milk and milk products manufacturer posted an operationally weak set of quarter one earnings, with gross margin slipping 520 basis points (bps) year over year (YoY).
    The company believes the pressure on the margin was predominantly due to raw material price hikes.
    “It is a seasonal thing in the dairy industry that does happen often. So, milk availability was a bit weak in April, May and June being the summer months. Therefore, we had to pay higher prices for milk availability,” he said.
    Also Read: ITC's dairy business to focus on east India for next few years: Official
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
    Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng