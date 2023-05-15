The challenges that lie before Radhakishan Damani-owned DMart after stock falls 30% from peak

Unlike the products that it sells in its stores, DMart's shares trade at extremely expensive valuations.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, the company behind hypermarket chain DMart, owned by billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, have corrected 30 percent from their peak in October 2021.

Although the stock continues to remain significantly higher than its IPO price of Rs 299, the recent correction dampens the 18x returns it delivered to shareholders from its IPO until October 2021.

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, who currently has a networth of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, continues to hold a 75 percent stake in DMart through a combination of individual as well as other promoter entities. On an individual basis, he owns 23.1 percent of the company, currently valued at over Rs 53,000 crore.