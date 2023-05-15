English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsThe challenges that lie before Radhakishan Damani owned DMart after stock falls 30% from peak

The challenges that lie before Radhakishan Damani-owned DMart after stock falls 30% from peak

The challenges that lie before Radhakishan Damani-owned DMart after stock falls 30% from peak
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Mangalam Maloo  May 15, 2023 1:33:38 PM IST (Published)

Unlike the products that it sells in its stores, DMart's shares trade at extremely expensive valuations.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, the company behind hypermarket chain DMart, owned by billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, have corrected 30 percent from their peak in October 2021.

Live Tv

Loading...

Although the stock continues to remain significantly higher than its IPO price of Rs 299, the recent correction dampens the 18x returns it delivered to shareholders from its IPO until October 2021.
Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, who currently has a networth of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, continues to hold a 75 percent stake in DMart through a combination of individual as well as other promoter entities. On an individual basis, he owns 23.1 percent of the company, currently valued at over Rs 53,000 crore.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X