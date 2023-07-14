DMart Q1 Results Preview: Expect 18% revenue jump, but margins unchanged

By CNBCTV18.com

Analysts shall keep a track of the change in product mix and any improvements in margins. According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, consolidated revenues are expected at Rs 11,800 crore versus Rs 10,038 crore year on year.

Retail chain, DMart shall declare its first quarter of FY24 results on July 15. According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, consolidated revenues are expected at Rs 11,800 crore versus Rs 10,038 crore year on year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected 14 percent higher year on year at Rs 1,150 crore versus Rs 1,008 crore in the same period of last year, while margins may remain unchanged at 10 percent. Profit after tax is expected 17 percent higher at Rs 750 crore versus Rs 643 crore. Share Market Live NSE

Analysts shall keep a track of the change in product mix and any improvements in margins. 15 percent gross margins ar expected on account of improvement in general merchandize sales. Avenue Supermarts had earlier declared their standalone results for first quarter of FY24, wherein revenues stood 18 percent higher year on year at Rs 11,584 crore, which is 12 percent higher quarter on quarter. The company has added three stores, taking the total store count to 327 at the end of June. On a year on year basis, store addition grew at 11 percent. With revenue growth exceeding the growth in store addition during the quarter, it implies a positive same-store sales growth for the company during the quarter. The exact figures for the same will be available only during Avenue Supermarts' quarterly results. In the fourth quarter of FY23, the consolidated revenue from operations stood higher by 21 percent to Rs 10,594 crore, while EBITDA grew meagre 4 percent year on year to Rs 772 crore and margins slipped 110 bps to 7.3 percent. Net profit was 8 percent higher in this quarter and stood at Rs 460 crore. The stock is trading 0.6 percent lower in trade on July 14 noon.