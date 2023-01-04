Macquarie has an 'underperform' call on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 4,650 on its shares. The brokerage says that the company's below-than-expected commentary and slow store additions are key takeaways.

Shares of supermarket chain DMart’s parent company, Avenue Supermarts, declined close to two percent on Wednesday on slowing revenue growth even as the company reported a double digit growth in revenue from operations.

The Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts in it’s quarterly financial report for the October-December quarter reported that its revenue from operations grew 25 percent to Rs 11,304.58 crore as compared to Rs 9,065.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The growth in the topline in the December quarter is the lowest since the March quarter of FY22.

Revenues for the September quarter increased 36 percent as compared to quarter ended September 2021 and stood at Rs 10,385 crore.

The total number of stores stood at 306 as of December 31, up from 302 a quarter earlier.

Brokerage firms are also cautious due to the slow paced growth of Avenue Supermarts. Macquarie has an 'underperform' call on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 4,650 on its shares. The brokerage says that the company's below-than-expected commentary and slow store additions are key takeaways.

Motilal Oswal had cautioned about Avenue Supermarts last month. The brokerage firm had pointed out that although the revenue for the quarter ended September 2022 was strong, the calculated like-to-like growth in Q2 FY23 was up by just 2 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.

“As compared to pre-COVID levels of Q2FY20, this was lower by 10 percent,” added Motilal Oswal.