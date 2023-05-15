DLF Q4: Healthy launch pipeline leads to record bookings in FY23

DLF with Rs 8,458 crore witnesses the highest booking in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. Nearly 90 percent of these bookings are new projects. Collections soared to Rs 1,929 crore versus Rs 1,398 crore on a sequential basis, while net debt is lower at Rs 721 crore versus Rs 2,091 crore in same period.

Revenue declined 6 percent year on year to Rs 1,456 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at Rs 399 crore, rising 8 percent year on year as margins increased 360bp to 27.4 percent. Net profits grew 40 percent year on year to Rs 570 crore, driven by a 57 percent increase in the share of joint venture’s profit.

The Company expects to launch 11msf of new projects with sales potential of Rs 19,700 crore and has guided for new bookings of Rs 11,000-Rs 12,000 crore for FY24. Motilal Oswal says at the current launch run-rate, DLF will