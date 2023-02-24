Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Mentioning the world class expressways and India’s Covid battle, KP Singh said India has done quite well when compared to other countries in the world but he felt it was not enough and much more needs to be done and gave two reasons for that.

DLF Chairman Emeritus KP Singh believes that for India, sky is the limit but not enough has been done, especially with a large population of young workers and highly talented entrepreneurs.

“People often talk of India as a country; it's not a country, it's a continent. When we got independence, India was a very heterogeneous area,” he said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan.

“So to to homogenise it into a democracy, I must say, it's a great feat. Successive governments today (have taken efforts). What India is today is a homogenous democracy, like there is no parallel in the world.”

“But having said that, I don't feel satisfied, we believe we should have done better. There's no doubt about it,” he said.

While stating that the decisiveness of the Narendra Modi government in the last eight years has completely changed the roadmap of India but said it would be wrong to say that the base for development was not created earlier.

Mentioning the world class expressways and India’s Covid battle, Singh said India has done quite well when compared to other countries in the world but he felt it was not enough and much more needs to be done and gave two reasons for that.

“One, we have got an excellent 29-year average age of Indian workmen. And then we have got the highest talented entrepreneurs. Indian entrepreneurs are way better than any entrepreneurs in the world I've seen. They only need encouragement and empowerment to carry the business forward,” he said, adding that with ease of governance, “sky is the limit here”.

Also read: