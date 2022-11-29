DLF's material subsidiary to raise Rs 1,150 crore through NCDs

The NCDs have been issued at a coupon rate of 7.90 percent payable on an annual basis.

Real estate developer DLF's subsidiary DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. has raised Rs 1,150 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

DLF Cyber City Developers, engaged in the business of developing commercial properties, has issued 11,500 senior, listed, rated, secured, transferable, redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each to investors.

The NCDs have been issued at a coupon rate of 7.90 percent payable on an annual basis.

For the September quarter, DLF's net sales declined 12 percent while operating profit or EBITDA was down 7 percent year-on-year.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, DLF CEO and Whole-time Director Ashok Tyagi mentioned that luxury demand continues unabated. The company launched a project at the fag end of the September quarter called DLF5, Golf Link, which was priced between Rs 6-10 crore. By mid-October, the entire project was sold out.

"The pace for absorption of good luxury properties continues," Tyagi said, adding that demand for absorption continues not only in luxury markets but in the premium segment as well, even as people are extremely cautious in a high-interest rate environment.

DLF has guided to achieve an annual sales target in excess of Rs 8,000 crore. Tyagi expressed confidence of breaching this figure by the end of the year considering its performance in the first two quarters of the year as well as the upcoming pipeline.