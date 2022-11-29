DLF's material subsidiary to raise Rs 1,150 crore through NCDs

The NCDs have been issued at a coupon rate of 7.90 percent payable on an annual basis.
Real estate developer DLF's subsidiary DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. has raised Rs 1,150 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
DLF Cyber City Developers, engaged in the business of developing commercial properties, has issued 11,500 senior, listed, rated, secured, transferable, redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each to investors.
The NCDs have been issued at a coupon rate of 7.90 percent payable on an annual basis.
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, DLF CEO and Whole-time Director Ashok Tyagi mentioned that luxury demand continues unabated. The company launched a project at the fag end of the September quarter called DLF5, Golf Link, which was priced between Rs 6-10 crore. By mid-October, the entire project was sold out.
"The pace for absorption of good luxury properties continues," Tyagi said, adding that demand for absorption continues not only in luxury markets but in the premium segment as well, even as people are extremely cautious in a high-interest rate environment.
Shares of DLF ended 1 percent lower at Rs 391.50.