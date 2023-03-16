DLF Confirms selling 1,137 apartments at Gurugram project at Rs 7 cr per unit

DLF says, it has witnessed record breaking pre-formal launch sales of Rs 8,000+ crores for its luxury high-rise residences

In the month of February, there was an image of a large crowd at the office of real estate developer DLF following the launch of a new project, which went viral. It was indicated that this rush was for buying a flat in the Arbour Project in Gurugram of DLF, costing Rs 7 crore per unit. Now, that report is confirmed by DLF.

In a disclosure to exchanges, DLF says, it has witnessed record breaking pre-formal launch sales of Rs 8,000+ crores for its luxury high-rise residences, The Arbour, located at DLF Sixtythree on Golf Course Extension in Sector 63, Gurugram. The Arbour, that marks DLF’s entry into the micro market at Golf Course Extension has been fully sold out within three days even before its launch. The luxury neighbourhood is spread over 25 acres, boasts five towers that rise up to 38/39 stories. It comprises of well-appointed, spacious, and elegant 1137 identical 4 BHK + study + utility room configurations, with prices starting from Rs 7 crores onward, per unit.

As per the company, more than 95 percent of the buyers are individuals who have bought into The Arbour for their end usage. Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF says, “Our latest luxury offering, ‘The Arbour’ has received a phenomenal response even before it was launched. The overwhelming response for a project of this scale naturally demanded paperwork on an equally massive scale. As always, we wanted to accomplish this meticulously, before formally announcing the success in the market.”

Ohri further added, “The Arbour will undoubtedly be one of the most coveted and landmark developments in Gurugram. The area has emerged as a highly accessible and aspirational location being a natural extension to Golf Course Road, with seamless connectivity to other parts of Gurugram, as well as Delhi and Faridabad.”