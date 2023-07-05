Dixon Technologies Share Price: Stock drops most in six months, Jefferies downgrades citing growth risks

Jefferies said that the risk-reward ratio for Dixon Technologies appears stretched post a 55 percent rally in the last two months.
However, Jefferies has raised the price target on the stock to Rs 4,550, which implies a potential upside of 5 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.
Dixon is a B2B electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player with a 75 percent low-margin OEM (original equipment manufacturer) mix.
The broking firm said that Dixon's EMS order book is influenced by sales budgeting by brand owners. Current weak demand poses a downside risk to the existing high-growth forecast, as most products are discretionary,l Jefferies said.
Jefferies further said that the risk-reward ratio for the stock appears stretched post a 55 percent rally in the last two months. The stock is now trading at a financial year 2024 price-to-earnings ratio of 59 times, which is nearly 30 percent above its historical average.
In the March quarter, Dixon Technologies posted a 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.6 crore from Rs 63.1 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue stood at Rs 3,065.5 crore during the period under review, up 3.8 percent against Rs 2,953 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.