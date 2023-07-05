Dixon Technologies Share Price: Stock drops most in six months, Jefferies downgrades citing growth risks

Jefferies said that the risk-reward ratio for Dixon Technologies appears stretched post a 55 percent rally in the last two months.

Shares of Dixon Technologies fell as much as 4.5 percent on Wednesday after brokerage firm Jefferies downgraded shares of the electronics manufacturing firm to hold from its earlier rating of buy. The brokerage has cited weak demand that poses risk to the existing high-growth forecast as the key reason behind the downgrade.

However, Jefferies has raised the price target on the stock to Rs 4,550, which implies a potential upside of 5 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.

Dixon is a B2B electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player with a 75 percent low-margin OEM (original equipment manufacturer) mix.

The broking firm said that Dixon's EMS order book is influenced by sales budgeting by brand owners. Current weak demand poses a downside risk to the existing high-growth forecast, as most products are discretionary,l Jefferies said.

Jefferies further said that the risk-reward ratio for the stock appears stretched post a 55 percent rally in the last two months. The stock is now trading at a financial year 2024 price-to-earnings ratio of 59 times, which is nearly 30 percent above its historical average.

The note further said that nearly three-quarters of Dixon's sales mix is from OEMs, which has lower operating margin of anywhere between 3.5-4 percent.

Jefferies has trimmed EPS estimates for Dixon by 2-4 percent, while anticipating a 47 percent Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for its Earnings per Share (EPS) over financial year 2023-2026.

In the March quarter, Dixon Technologies posted a 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.6 crore from Rs 63.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue stood at Rs 3,065.5 crore during the period under review, up 3.8 percent against Rs 2,953 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading 4 percent lower at Rs 4,181.40.