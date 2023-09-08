CNBC TV18
Dixon Technologies is very close to signing a global client: Exclusive

CFO Saurabh Gupta told CNBC-TV18 that the potential new client is one of the top three global players for laptops and tablets. However, he did not disclose the name.

By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza  Sept 8, 2023 10:19:10 AM IST (Updated)

Consumer Durables manufacturer Dixon Technologies Ltd. told CNBC-TV18 exclusively that they are in the final stages to sign a global client.

CFO Saurabh Gupta told CNBC-TV18 that the potential new client is one of the top three global players for laptops and tablets. However, he did not disclose the name.
India's share in electronic manufacturing services is currently at 2 percent and Gupta expects that number to rise to high single digits by 2030.
Gupta further said that the company would start executing its order from Xiaomi in October.
Dixon Technologies has a capex of Rs 250 crore over the next six years and it plans on funding the entire capex through internal accruals. Gupta further said that the company could achieve an operating margin of 4-4.2 percent for the next two years.
Last year, the company lowered its EBITDA margin guidance for the financial year 2023 to 3.8 percent from 4-4.1 percent earlier.
Gupta mentioned that as of date, there is nothing new in the pipeline with Apple but the iPhone manufacturer is extremely committed to India.
The Street remains divided though on Dixon's prospects.
Brokerage firm CLSA has an outperform rating with a price target of Rs 5,675. The note said that Dixon is a key beneficiary of rising domestic demand and manufacturing footprint.
CLSA is expecting the company's revenue to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32 percent over the financial year 2023-2026 after a 31 percent CAGR between the financial years of 2017 and 2023.
On the other hand, Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage on the stock with a sell rating and a price target of Rs 4,000. It said that the company is transitioning from slow-growing segments where it has a large 30 percent-plus market share into new EMS segments, exports and component manufacturing.
Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 5,111.90.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Sept 8, 2023 9:47 AM IST
LTIMindtree introduces AdSpark and Smart Service Operations targeting retail media

LTIMindtree introduces AdSpark and Smart Service Operations targeting retail media

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

India, EU ask WTO dispute settlement body not to adopt ruling on ICT import duties till Dec 18

India, EU ask WTO dispute settlement body not to adopt ruling on ICT import duties till Dec 18

Sept 7, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Max deal pricing is fair, confident RBI approvals will come through: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry

Max deal pricing is fair, confident RBI approvals will come through: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry

Sept 7, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Foxconn chairman says India can build a manufacturing ecosystem faster than China

Foxconn chairman says India can build a manufacturing ecosystem faster than China

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

