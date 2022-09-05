Dixon Tech executes agreement with Google to sub-license rights relating to Android and Google TV

By CNBCTV18.com

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited said on Monday that it has signed an agreement with Google to sub-license rights relating to Android and Google TV to become the first contract maker in India.

The new partnership will enable the company to offer cost-effective, consistent, high quality & out of box experience to its existing customers & potential new brands which will further strengthen the firm’s market leadership in the LED TV category, it said in a press release.

“Google is an iconic company & I am delighted and encouraged by the trust they have bestowed on Dixon. As the landscape for streaming grows, customer demands call for multiple choices and Dixon’s product offerings are poised to answer such needs," said Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Dixon Technologies.

"This has been possible largely due to the company’s relentless focus on innovation, backward integration, large scale & strong relationship with National & International brands. This is in line with our effort to contribute to the “Make in India” initiative of the Government,” he added.

At 1:51 pm, Dixon Tech stock was trading 2 percent higher at Rs 4190 per share on BSE. The stock has gained 9.28 percent in the last one month but it is down 1.27 percent in the last one year.